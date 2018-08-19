Broncos' Devontae Booker: Outplayed by Freeman
Booker rushed four times for 17 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.
The Broncos split first-team work between Booker and Royce Freeman and, just like last week, the rookie seemed to be the superior option. Booker's stock is clearly trending downwards at this point, though the third-year back will get at least one more chance to prove his worth during the Broncos' third preseason game next Friday against the Redskins.
More News
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Barely plays in preseason opener•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Listed as starter•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Faces competition for starting gig•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Appears next in line•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Collects 574 yards in 2017•
-
Broncos' Devontae Booker: Totals 71 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking Browns with Gordon back
Josh Gordon is back. Are the Browns a good Fantasy offense?
-
Great news: Gordon is back
Josh Gordon announced his return to the Browns Saturday, and Fantasy players should be very...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Draft Ekeler
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these fifteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Hyde is a Fantasy steal
Following his re-introduction to the football world versus the Bills, new Browns running back...
-
Fantasy football busts: Fade Edelman
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Rashaad Penny and Julian Edelman...