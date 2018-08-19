Broncos' Devontae Booker: Outplayed by Freeman

Booker rushed four times for 17 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Bears.

The Broncos split first-team work between Booker and Royce Freeman and, just like last week, the rookie seemed to be the superior option. Booker's stock is clearly trending downwards at this point, though the third-year back will get at least one more chance to prove his worth during the Broncos' third preseason game next Friday against the Redskins.

