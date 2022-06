Tomlinson (foot) was present but not active during practice Monday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Tomlinson was seen with a boot on his left foot. It may become more clear what exactly Tomlinson is dealing with in the coming days, but in the meantime his absence will create additional opportunities for 2022 UDFA additions Dylan Parham and Rodney Williams.