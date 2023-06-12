Dulcich is healthy for offseason practices and has been making a good impression on new coach Sean Payton, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports. "[Dulcich]'s got traits that are exciting," Payton said earlier this month, "and today was one of those days where you begin to have a vision."

Hamstring injuries cost Dulcich the first five games of his rookie season as well as the final two. In between, the 2022 third-round pick emerged as Denver's top pass catcher at tight end, averaging 4.9 targets in QB Russell Wilson's nine starts. Dulchich caught only 60 percent of his targets -- a rather low rate for a TE -- but his 33 receptions included six gains of 20-plus yards and three of 30-plus. While a favorite to lead the teams tight ends in targets again, Dulcich isn't known for blocking and may thus cede a lot of the early down snaps to Adam Trautman, Albert Okwuegbunam and/or Chris Manhertz.