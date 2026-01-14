Dobbins (foot) was spotted working on the side field at Wednesday's practice, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Dobbins is working on the side field for the first time since the left Lisfranc injury he suffered Week 10 and subsequently underwent surgery to address. Reports have suggested that Dobbins is pushing to potentially return for Super Bowl LX if the Broncos advance through the entire AFC side of the playoff bracket, though Thomasson indicates that he could be a candidate to get back as early as the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 25. In any case, the first step would be for Denver to open Dobbins' 21-day practice window, and for Saturday's divisional-round matchup against the Bills, the team's backfield will continue to consist of RJ Harvey, Jaleel McLaughlin and Tyler Badie.