Skinner underwent surgery to repair a torn labrum Tuesday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Skinner posted on his personal Instagram account that he played the "whole season" with his "labrum tore all around." The third-year safety also suffered a quadriceps injury during the postseason and was inactive for the AFC Championship Game versus New England. Skinner played just 34 defensive snaps over 17 games during the regular season but was a core special-teamer for the Broncos.