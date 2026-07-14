Broncos' JL Skinner: Cleared for training camp

Skinner (shoulder) stated on his personal Instagram account Monday that he's "100 percent cleared" following the labrum surgery he underwent in February, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

When announcing the surgery on his Instagram account in February, Skinner said that he played with the torn labrum the "whole season." The 2023 sixth-round draft selection logged most of his playing time on kick coverage last year, playing 34 defensive snaps and 322 special-teams snaps and tallying 12 tackles (eight solo) along with a recovered fumble over 17 regular-season games. Skinner is slated to again work as a core special teamer and rotational safety during the upcoming campaign if he makes the 53-man roster.