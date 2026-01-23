Skinner (quadriceps) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Patriots.

Skinner has been a reliable depth piece for most of the Broncos' season, but a downgrade to limited participation in Friday's practice may mean the backup safety will not be able to suit up for Sunday's game. The 24-year-old is primarily a special-teams player, and if he is unable to take the field, another defensive back or wide receiver will likely take over his snaps.