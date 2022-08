Borghi signed with the Broncos on Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Borghi participated in rookie minicamp with the Broncos in June. While he didn't receive a contract at the time, the team opted to bring Borghi in as a depth option after Damarea Crockett (knee) tore his ACL on Tuesday. Borghi rushed for 880 yards with 12 touchdowns in his senior season at Washington State in 2021.