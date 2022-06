Borghi is participating in minicamp with the Broncos on a tryout basis, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

The 23-year-old Washington State product was waived by the Colts about a month ago and is still just trying to find some footing in the NFL. Borghi excelled as a pass-catching back in college, but even so, he's a long shot to land a spot with the team.