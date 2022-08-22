Washington caught two of three targets for 25 yards and returned two kickoffs for 55 yards in the Broncos' 42-15 loss to the Bills.

Washington continues to make big-time plays for the Broncos as both a receiver and a returner. The rookie is receiving praise from both coaches and teammates, demonstrating that he can be a versatile weapon on offense and special teams. As Denver looks to find a way to replace Tim Patrick (knee), it seems increasingly plausible that Washington could lock himself in to the No. 4 spot on the wide receiver depth chart behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.