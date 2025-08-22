Broncos' Nate Adkins: Set to avoid IR
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Adkins (ankle) won't go on injured reserve to start the 2025 season, Luca Evans of The Denver Post reports.
Adkins has been working his way back from an ankle sprain, but head coach Sean Payton expects him to be able to return to action by Week 3. Payton said Thursday that the tight end is "too good a football player for us," thus stressing the importance of having him available as soon as possible.
