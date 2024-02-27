Coach Sean Payton said Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine that a decision on Wilson's future with the Broncos will come "in the next two weeks," Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Wilson may realistically be released before the start of the new league year March 13, but Payton's comments suggest that a decision on the veteran's future in Denver won't come down to the wire of that deadline. If Wilson is released, the Broncos will eat a massive $85 million dead-money cap hit, but the size of his contract likely eliminates the possibility of a trade. Payton also referenced the Broncos' recent history of QB woes, stating "our job is to make sure this next one doesn't have a line through it," per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. While it doesn't seem like a final decision of Wilson's future has yet been made, the fact that Payton is already thinking about the "next one" under center could be read as a strong hint that the former Seahawk's release is imminent.