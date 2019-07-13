Thomas (undisclosed) participated in Denver's June minicamp, Larry Rubama of The Daily Press reports.

Thomas was sidelined at OTAs in mid-May, but seems to have recovered well since then. The 28-year-old held a depth role for Denver last season, seeing 112 of his 131 regular-season snaps on special teams -- it'll likely be more of the same for Thomas this season.

