Broncos' Shamarko Thomas: Returns healthy
Thomas (undisclosed) participated in Denver's June minicamp, Larry Rubama of The Daily Press reports.
Thomas was sidelined at OTAs in mid-May, but seems to have recovered well since then. The 28-year-old held a depth role for Denver last season, seeing 112 of his 131 regular-season snaps on special teams -- it'll likely be more of the same for Thomas this season.
