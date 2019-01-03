Thomas signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Thomas had multiple stints on the Broncos' 53-man roster this season, totaling five tackles in six games. The 27-year-old spent his first four years in Pittsburgh before moving on to Buffalo and Denver the past two seasons, respectively, and primarily served as a special teams contributor for each club.

