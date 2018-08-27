Broncos' Shamarko Thomas: Vision returns to normal
Thomas' vision in his left eye is no longer blurry, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Thomas was not hit in the left eye, but it did go blurry enough where he couldn't see out of it. A trip to the hospital helped clear the vision completely, but it's unclear if Thomas will be able to resume practicing immediately.
