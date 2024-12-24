Badie (back) was a full participant in his return to practice Wednesday.

After being designated for return from injured reserve earlier Wednesday and having his 21-day practice window opened, Badie faced no restrictions while taking part in his first on-field work since Week 4. The third-year running back has spent the past two and a half months recuperating from a back injury he suffered in a Sept. 29 win over the Jets, so the Broncos may want him to turn in more than just one week of practice before activating him from IR. Denver signed Blake Watson off their practice squad Wednesday to bolster its depth in the backfield, which lessens the need for the team to rush Badie back from IR in advance of Saturday's game in Cincinnati.