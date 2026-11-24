The Broncos designated Badie (thumb) for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Susanna Weir of the team's official site reports.

Badie was back on the field for Tuesday's walkthrough practice, with Denver estimating him as a full participant, per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site. Before fracturing his thumb in the Broncos' Week 6 overtime win over the Seahawks, Badie had handled a light role out of the backfield over his five appearances on the season, carrying just six times for 22 yards to go with six catches for 67 yards. However, with RJ Harvey (knee) not yet ready to return from IR and with J.K. Dobbins (personal) serving a team-imposed suspension Week 12, Badie could find himself as the top backup to rookie Jonah Coleman if he gets activated from IR ahead of Friday's game at Pittsburgh. The Broncos will likely wait and see how Badie fares in the next two practices before deciding whether to activate him this week.