Broncos' Von Miller: Adding weight for 2019

Miller is up to 245 pounds this offseason after playing between 236 and 238 in 2018, Troy Renck of Denver7 ABC reports. "It's not really about get off, speed, getting hurt, agility or movement. It's when you get locked up with an offensive lineman and what you are able to do with that," Miller said. "At 245 you can go a little further with that. It's not a lot, but I need that 10 pounds."

Miller weighed 246 pounds at the 2011 combine and has been listed at 250 for most of his career. It's a bit surprising to hear how light he was last season while piling up 48 tackles (29 solo), 14.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and an interception in 16 games. Regardless of his weight, Millers faces a soft transition under new coach Vic Fangio, who has an impressive history of success as a defensive coordinator using a 3-4 scheme. The 30-year-old pass rusher spent the past four seasons in a 3-4 defense, landing between 10.0 and 14.5 sacks each year, though his tackle numbers have been inconsistent. Miller plans to keep his weight between 245 and 248 pounds.