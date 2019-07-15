Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said Callaway looked sharp during the offseason program, Andrew Gribble of the team's official website reports. "We have been very happy with how [Callaway] came back from the offseason ready to go," Mayfield said. "Just how quick he is and you can tell he has been working on his craft."

Callaway averaged 5.2 yards on 45 targets in eight games with Hue Jackson and Todd Haley running the show last season, followed by 10.3 yards on 34 targets in eight games under Freddie Kitchens, who now serves as head coach. The trade of volume for efficiency worked great from the Browns' perspective, but fantasy owners have added reason for workload concern after the team traded for Odell Beckham this offseason. With Beckham locked in for heavy target counts and Jarvis Landry manning the slot, Callaway likely needs to compete with Rashard Higgins for the third spot at wide receiver. Higgins also thrived under Kitchens last season, producing 10.6 YPT on 31 targets over the final eight games. Even if he loses the battle, Callaway would be an important part of Cleveland's roster as a No. 4 wide receiver with the ability to return kicks and punts.