Bates (shoulder) was limited in practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Bates managed an ankle issue earlier in December, but the shoulder injury appears to be something new. The second-year tight end has been seeing more offensive reps of late, logging 53 offensive snaps over the past two weeks and catching one of two targets for 19 yards while David Njoku (knee/personal) has been sidelined. Rookie tight end Harold Fannin (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, and Njoku remained a DNP as well, so Bates could have a path to even more work Week 18 against the Bengals if he's able to suit up.