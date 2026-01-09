Bates caught four of five targets for 48 yards over a combined nine regular-season games for Houston and Cleveland in 2025.

Bates spent the first half of the season with the Texans before latching on with the Browns for the second half. While Cleveland often targeted its tight ends, most of those went to Harold Fannin (groin) and David Njoku (knee). Bates will become an exclusive rights free agent and can be brought back for one year at the league minimum.