Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Tillman (hamstring) is expected to return to action after the team's Week 9 bye, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Tillman is eligible to have his 21-day practice window opened Week 9, during Cleveland's bye, and he appears on track to retake the field and suit up on the road against the Jets on Sunday, Nov. 9 in Week 10. For the time being, however, Tillman remains on IR, where he's been since Week 4 due to a lingering hamstring injury. Across four regular-season appearances to begin the year, Tillman produced a 11-106-2 receiving line on 20 targets.