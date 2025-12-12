Tillman (concussion/ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bears, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Tillman is managing a rib injury and will also need to gain full clearance from the NFL's concussion protocol, including from an independent neurologist, in order to be eligible to play Sunday. Isaiah Bond will stand to benefit from increased opportunities in the receiving game if Tillman ultimately remains sidelined Week 15.