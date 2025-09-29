Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said Monday that Tillman (hamstring) will be sidelined for "weeks," Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Tillman and DeAndre Carter (knee) both appear in line to miss multiple games, beginning Week 5 against the Vikings, though Stefanski didn't specify whether either wide receiver is considered a candidate to land on IR. Across four regular-season appearances thus far, Tillman has secured 11 of 20 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns. As long as Tillman remains sidelined, Isaiah Bond will figure to handle an expanded role alongside No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy.