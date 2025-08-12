Cleveland signed Rush (undisclosed) to a contract Monday, per the team's official site.

Rush signed with the Chiefs in February but was waived from injured reserve with an injury settlement Friday. It's not clear what type of issue he was dealing with, but the South Carolina product appears to now be healthy given his signing with Cleveland. Rush will have the opportunity to compete for a depth role in the Browns' secondary after playing in two regular-season games with Pittsburgh last year and logging 18 special-teams snaps.