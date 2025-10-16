Njoku (knee) is not participating in the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Njoku appears to be missing a second consecutive practice due to the knee injury he suffered during Cleveland's loss to the Steelers in Week 6, which bodes poorly for his odds of being able to suit up at home against the Dolphins on Sunday even though the issue isn't considered long-term. Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports that Njoku is one of Cleveland's top candidates to be moved ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline, which could motivate the team to be extra cautious with the tight end's health. If Njoku indeed can't go Week 7, rookie third-round pick Harold Fannin will benefit from increased target opportunities at the tight end position.