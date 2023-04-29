The Browns envision third-round draft pick Cedric Tillman as an eventual replacement for Peoples-Jones, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Peoples-Jones is coming off his best season, but an already loaded receivers room got more crowded after the Browns added Tillman, a big-bodied X receiver that could excel in the red zone. It's unlikely Tillman has a big role at the start of the 2023 season, but a more pass-centric offense could provide him snaps to showcase the promise Cleveland sees in him. Despite the hype surrounding the draft pick, Peoples-Jones is expected to be one of the top three on the depth chart, along with Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.