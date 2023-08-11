Moore has been "the offensive star" of Browns camp and has "proven to be the perfect complement" to Deshaun Watson, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Moore has carried his strong spring over to training camp, even after the pads have come on. "Lining up in the backfield, in the slot and outside, Moore has done it all in camp, while demonstrating excellent hands and adept route-running," wrote Cabot. By all accounts, Moore seems to have taken hold of slot duties and should be in the mix to finish second on the team in targets behind Amari Cooper. Moore will look to rebound in Cleveland and could flirt with WR3 fantasy numbers.