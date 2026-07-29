Browns' Grant Delpit: Inks three-year extension

Delpit has agreed to a three-year extension with the Browns, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per the report, Delpit's new deal is worth $48 million, with $35 million guaranteed. Delpit, who was in the final year of a contract worth $12 million per year, is coming off a 2025 season in which recorded 89 tackles (48 solo), 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season games. As the coming season approaches, Delpit is slated to maintain his key role in Cleveland's secondary, while working as a starting safety for the team.