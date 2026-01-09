Delpit recorded 89 tackles (48 solo), 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries over 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Delpit finished as the fourth leading tackler on the Browns in what his fourth season as a starting safety. He also showed improvement with a 99.7 passer rating against following a down year in 2024 when he allowed a 123.5 passer rating. He's locked in for one more year before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027.