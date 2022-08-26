Newsome (hamstring) practiced Thursday for the first time since Aug. 9, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Newsome participated in individual work but did not take part in team drills. It's unclear if Newsome will play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Bears, and head coach Kevin Stefanski said he'll be brought "along appropriately."
