Grant (Achilles) participated in Tuesday's practice and took his most reps to date, Anthony Poisal of the Browns' official site reports.

Grant, who sustained a torn Achilles last year during training camp, participated in both kick and punt return drills. With Marquise Goodwin (illness) on the active/non-football illness list, Grant could receive early opportunities in camp and preseason games. He and Jaelon Darden, who also participated in return drills Tuesday, are in the mix for what appears to be the same role, that of a fifth or sixth receiver that can also help in the return game.