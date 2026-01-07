Thrash finished 2025 with 10 receptions on 15 targets for 107 yards over nine games.

Thrash was inactive for the final eight games, either due to injury or coach's decision. He had signed a four-year contract with the Browns after being selected in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but Thrash was eventually waived in December and brought back on a one-year deal. He had just 13 catches for 129 yards in his two seasons with Cleveland and enters the offseason as an exclusive rights free agent. One of the team's priorities during the offseason will be a wide receiver room makeover, which may not involve Thrash.