Browns' Jamie Collins: Being checked for concussion

Collins is being evaluated for a concussion after Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.

Collins recorded seven solo tackles (one for a loss) before leaving the game to be evaluated. This is his second straight strong performance, but if he enter's the league's concussion protocol, expect inexperienced James Burgess to fill in for him.

