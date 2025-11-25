Ford had one carry for minus-3 yards in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Raiders in Week 12.

Ford's marginalization continued, as the fourth-year back logged one touch for a fifth straight game and played a season-low eight snaps. Once a viable option as a third-down back, he's gone untargeted in two straight and was thrown to just five times in the last five contests. The Browns are rolling with a backfield of Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson and will keep doing so unless one gets injured.