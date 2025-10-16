Ford is one of a few members of the Browns that could be moved before the trade deadline, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Ever since the Browns selected two running backs in the 2025 NFL Draft, it felt like Ford could be flipped at the deadline, which falls on Nov. 4, a day after Week 9 wraps. That Cleveland is 1-5 and seemingly playing for the future only cements that notion. He's primarily served as a third-down back since rookie Quinshon Judkins was established as the starter earlier this season. Lately, Dylan Sampson, a fourth-round draft pick in 2025, has rotated in with Ford, which sets up a scenario where Cleveland trades Ford and allots more playing time to Sampson.