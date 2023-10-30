Ford carried the ball nine times for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Ford was surprisingly active after suffering an ankle injury in Week 7, though he was on the wrong end of a three-way backfield split for Cleveland. The Browns were clearly monitoring his volume and saved him for the fourth quarter, when he accounted for seven of his nine carries. Ford is unlikely to get a full workload during the second half of the season, though it's realistic to expect his volume to tick back up once his ankle has some time to heal. With that in mind, monitoring his practice participation will be important leading into a Week 9 matchup against the Cardinals.