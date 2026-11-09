Concepcion caught four of six targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-22 overtime loss to the Saints. He added three yards on his only carry.

Most of Concepcion's production came on a 64-yard TD in the fourth quarter as Shedeur Sanders found him just inside New Orleans' 30-yard line and the speedy rookie did the rest by eluding a couple defenders. It was Concepcion's first career NFL touchdown, and he sports a 37-437-1 line on 55 targets through his first nine games for the Browns. If Sanders takes over from Deshaun Watson (concussion) on a permanent basis, it could lead to plenty more big plays for Concepcion.