Lamm (knee) was officially ruled out of Sunday's game against the Titans, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Lamm entered the game after Greg Robinson was ejected for kicking an opponent, and now the team is down two offensive tackles. Now that Lamm is done for the day, Justin McCray will likely bump over to left tackle.

