Coach Freddie Kitchens declined to give a recovery timetable for Lamm (knee) on Monday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Lamm suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss to the Titans. With a timetable for Lamm's recovery undisclosed, Justin McCray will likely serve as the top backup to left tackle Greg Robinson versus the Jets in Week 2.

