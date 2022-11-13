site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Browns' Michael Dunn: Isn't playing Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Dunn (back) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
Dunn is now in line to miss Sunday's contest in Miami as a result of a back issue. His next chance to suit up comes in Week 11 versus the Bills.
