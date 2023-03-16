Cleveland didn't extend Dunn (back) a qualifying offer or tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, making him an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's communications site.

Dunn finished the season on IR after sustaining a back injury ahead of Cleveland's Week 10 contest versus Miami. The 28-year-old saw limited playing as a reserve offensive lineman last season, including some usage as a jumbo tight end early in the 2022 campaign. Dunn will now look to carve out a role with a new team this offseason.