Wallace (knee) did not participate in the Browns' estimated practice Monday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Wallace stayed down on the field after a kickoff return during the Browns' 21-18 win over the Panthers on Sunday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports. The wide receiver's injury wasn't announced until Monday, so the knee issue may be minor. If Wallace cannot suit up for Tuesday's practice session in at least a limited capacity, his chances of playing in Thursday night's game against the Steelers will likely be in jeopardy.