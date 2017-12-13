Harris was waived Tuesday by the Saints, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Saints have regularly released and re-signed Harris for the last few seasons, so his dismissal hardly means his window to rejoin the organization is closed. Assuming Harris doesn't get picked up by another team via waivers, he could rejoin the Saints later in the season if New Orleans is in need of depth along the offensive line.

