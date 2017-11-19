Bryce Harris: Waived by Saints
Harris was waived by the Saints on Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Harris was signed by the Saints two weeks ago but failed to record a single snap with the team. He was waived in order to make room for linebacker Adam Bighill on the active roster.
