Harris was released by the Steelers on Thursday with a non-football illness, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harris failed his conditioning test prior to the start of training camp, leading to him ultimately being released by the team. He's now a free agent and is free to sign with another team so long as his health checks out. Its unclear if the issue he has is severe or if it will prevent him from playing for a significant period of time.