Marpet (concussion) is active for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Marpet missed Week 11 while in the concussion protocol, but he was able to return to practice as a full participant this week. The 27-year-old should reclaim his starting spot at left guard for the Bucs.
