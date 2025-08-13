Winfield (leg) did not practice Wednesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Head coach Todd Bowles didn't specify if Winfield's injury will cause him to miss more time. The 26-year-old is coming off a season where he only appeared in nine regular-season games due to knee and ankle injuries, but has been a full participant in training camp so far. He's entering the second year of his four-year, $84.1 million contract extension.