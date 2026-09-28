Head coach Todd Bowles said that Irving won't be included on the Buccaneers' Week 4 injury report, despite missing the final two possessions of Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Vikings, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Bowles didn't specify why Irving was off the field late in Sunday's contest, but any physical issue the running back might have been dealing with doesn't look like it will prevent him from playing Week 4. Despite logging a season-low 51 percent snap share, Irving still earned 17 touches (15 carries, two receptions) and accounted for 58 yards from scrimmage. He remains locked in as the clear No. 1 option out of the backfield over free-agent pickup Kenny Gainwell, who is averaging just 2.1 yards per carry and 3.7 yards per reception through three games.