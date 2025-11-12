Irving (foot/shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's walkthrough.

Irving has been sidelined since Week 4 due to a shoulder subluxation and also a sprained left foot. Coach Todd Bowles told Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site on Monday that the shoulder issue is the one that's kept Irving out of game action to this point, but at the same time Bowles added that he didn't expect Irving to be available Sunday in Buffalo, according to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. As such, Irving may be ramping up his activity level with the aim to return Week 12 or beyond. For as long as Irving is sidelined, Rachaad White and Sean Tucker will continue to pace Tampa Bay's backfield.